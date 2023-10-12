With a San Francisco 49ers Week 6 game at the Cleveland Browns, the 49ers will be playing their first road game after three straight home contests. Ahead of the 49ers-Browns game, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 6 predictions.

The 49ers are widely considered the best team in the NFL right now. They are 5-0 and just obliterated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 in what many anticipated to be a close game. The 49ers are one of just two remaining undefeated teams, along with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only are the 49ers 5-0, but they've won all but one game by at least two scores. They've even jumped ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and became the favorites to win the Super Bowl this week.

After the 49ers took down the Cowboys, who previously had the No. 1 defense in the NFL, San Francisco has shown that no defense is threatening to their team. They now go up against the Browns, who have the No. 1 defense in total yards and passing yards, allowing just 125 yards through the air per game. This should not scare the 49ers offense however, as they've passed every test they've faced so far with flying colors.

If San Francisco can beat the Browns and move to 6-0 on the year, they'll prove once and for all that no defense is too good for them to overcome. They'll also maintain their status as Super Bowl favorites. With that in mind, let's take a look at our 49ers Week 6 predictions.

3. TE George Kittle goes for over 100 yards, two touchdowns

George Kittle is coming off his best game of the season after catching three receptions for three touchdowns in the win over the Cowboys. The hat-trick was even more celebratory since it came on Kittle's birthday eve. Despite being one of the best tight ends in the league, Kittle has not had an 100-yard receiving game in a while. This is in large part because of the amount of talent on the offense in Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, who frequently get more touches than the tight end.

He has come close recently when he put up 90 yards versus the Giants and 95 yards in the divisional matchup versus the Cowboys last season. However, he hasn't had an 100-yard game since the 49ers played the Washington Commanders last season when he put up 120 yards and two touchdowns. Kittle should now be poised for his first triple digit game of the season. After his big three touchdown day, he's re-established his role in the offense. He also goes up against a Browns defense which allowed Ravens tight end Mark Andrews to put up 80 yards and two touchdowns two weeks ago.

2. 49ers QB Brock Purdy throws for four touchdowns again versus No. 1 defense

Brock Purdy has been electric the past couple weeks. After missing some deep shots and throwing a few passes off target in Weeks 2 and 3, the second-year quarterback has been on fire. In the Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Purdy completed 20-21 of his passes. He then followed this up with a four-touchdown game versus the Cowboys, the first of his career.

Despite going up against the No. 1 passing defense in the NFL, Purdy can get back-to-back four touchdown games this weekend. While he'll have to do it against a top cornerback duo in Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, Purdy just proved versus the Cowboys that he has no problem wrecking the NFL's defensive rankings. In addition, the Browns have not faced an offense like the 49ers all year. So far Cleveland has gone up against a weak Bengals squad, the Steelers, Titans and Ravens.

1. San Francisco 49ers shutout Cleveland Browns in Week 6

The 49ers have the top defense in points per game, only allowing 13.6 points each week. The Browns starting quarterback is still dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss practice Wednesday. If he's out, the Browns will start former Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker. When the Browns didn't have their starting quarterback in Week 4 versus the Ravens, they started rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Robinson struggled mightily in his first NFL start, so the Browns would start Walker, who has more experience.

No matter who the quarterback is, the 49ers should overwhelm the Browns. The Ravens held the Browns to just three points, and the 49ers defense is better than Baltimore's. With Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave and others, Cleveland will have had a hard time getting anything going on offense.