The San Francisco 49ers are on a rebound tour this fall. They'll aim to shed the memories of their injury-ravaged 2024. And their 6-11 campaign as they attempt to regain their past championship form.

S.F. will lean on its star power at the disposal of head coach Kyle Shanahan. Brock Purdy now leads as a wealthier $265 million member of the 49ers. Standout left tackle Trent Williams is also returning amid retirement rumors.

But there are a trio of 49ers who earn the underrated sleeper label ahead of the 2025 campaign. All three look prime for a breakout in the Bay Area.

General manager John Lynch re-signed one sleeper a year ago. The other two are entering their second season. Here's the sleepers to watch.

Malik Mustapha is 49ers sleeper

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) after making a catch in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Malik Mustapha proved to become a day three draft gem from Lynch and the front office.

He cracked the starting lineup in 12 games. Mustapha responded by snatching 72 tackles — two behind the line of scrimmage. But Mustapha showed his aggressiveness for the ball too, especially in the red zone.

Here's what's more astonishing involving Mustapha: How quarterbacks rarely tested him. Mustapha saw the ball come his way 20 times in coverage. He surrendered seven receptions total for only 83 yards.

Mustapha will draw more eyes on him. He's officially taking over for the departed Talanoa Hufanga. Which additionally means filling for a past Pro Bowler known for crashing the line of scrimmage. Continued growth out of Mustapha could mean another 49ers safety making the Pro Bowl in his second season.

Veteran WR rises as underrated 49ers talent

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) flips the ball as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings is underappreciated enough in Santa Clara. He's long handled the dirty work among the 49ers wide receivers. Jennings is the one taking the red zone duties or possession work.

But Jennings looks due for a spike in numbers. Deebo Samuel left via trade. Brandon Aiyuk also faces a highly scrutinized season amid trade chatter this offseason.

Article Continues Below
More San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan gives minicamp injury update for 1st-round pickGuillermo Guajardo ·
Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) after a touchdown during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Trent Williams makes guarantee for ‘Cinderella story’ Brock PurdyMike Gianakos ·
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks against New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
49ers Trent Williams makes bold retirement declarationJake Faigus ·
image thumbnail
2 49ers veterans whose roles will be pushed by rookies in 2025Douglas Fritz ·
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) reacts after a foul negates a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ Trent Williams earns impressive ‘Achilles heel’ moniker for 2 NFL teamsLorenzo J Reyna ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium.
49ers Insider wonders if Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk are beefingMiguel La Torre ·

Jennings already is operating with a No. 1 WR mindset. He's fresh off catching a career-best 77 receptions for 975 yards and scoring six touchdowns. And those numbers arrived in 10 starts. He dominated against man coverage too.

Jennings would've scaled 1,000 yards and even threaten 100 receptions had he stayed healthy. He dealt with a hip injury during the middle of the season.

But Jennings quietly has put together stout production in the shadow of Samuel and Aiyuk. This season points to Jennings bettering his '24 totals.

Renardo Green looks prime for 49ers breakout

The second round selection of '24 faced a tough act walking into the 49ers' facility. He played behind Super Bowl winner Charvarius Ward and rising starter Deommodore Lenoir.

Green now could see the football more compared to the latter — as the incoming CB2.

Ward left via free agency to the Indianapolis Colts. Lenoir earned $92 million during the month of November, signaling he'll lead this CB unit moving forward.

The rookie out of Florida State showed out when called upon, though. Green broke up 13 passes to lead the defense.

Green will need to become more patient in coverage moving forward. The 6-foot, 186-pounder surrendered a 60% completion percentage his side with three touchdowns. But QBs likely won't test Lenoir throughout the game — leading to a breakout sophomore season for Green.