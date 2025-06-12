The San Francisco 49ers are on a rebound tour this fall. They'll aim to shed the memories of their injury-ravaged 2024. And their 6-11 campaign as they attempt to regain their past championship form.

S.F. will lean on its star power at the disposal of head coach Kyle Shanahan. Brock Purdy now leads as a wealthier $265 million member of the 49ers. Standout left tackle Trent Williams is also returning amid retirement rumors.

But there are a trio of 49ers who earn the underrated sleeper label ahead of the 2025 campaign. All three look prime for a breakout in the Bay Area.

General manager John Lynch re-signed one sleeper a year ago. The other two are entering their second season. Here's the sleepers to watch.

Malik Mustapha is 49ers sleeper

Malik Mustapha proved to become a day three draft gem from Lynch and the front office.

He cracked the starting lineup in 12 games. Mustapha responded by snatching 72 tackles — two behind the line of scrimmage. But Mustapha showed his aggressiveness for the ball too, especially in the red zone.

#49ers Malik Mustapha came up with one of the most clutch plays of the night against Dallas and continues to be an absolute gem for the squad this season 💎 pic.twitter.com/ykhcoGfeuU — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 28, 2024

Here's what's more astonishing involving Mustapha: How quarterbacks rarely tested him. Mustapha saw the ball come his way 20 times in coverage. He surrendered seven receptions total for only 83 yards.

Mustapha will draw more eyes on him. He's officially taking over for the departed Talanoa Hufanga. Which additionally means filling for a past Pro Bowler known for crashing the line of scrimmage. Continued growth out of Mustapha could mean another 49ers safety making the Pro Bowl in his second season.

Veteran WR rises as underrated 49ers talent

Jauan Jennings is underappreciated enough in Santa Clara. He's long handled the dirty work among the 49ers wide receivers. Jennings is the one taking the red zone duties or possession work.

But Jennings looks due for a spike in numbers. Deebo Samuel left via trade. Brandon Aiyuk also faces a highly scrutinized season amid trade chatter this offseason.

Jennings already is operating with a No. 1 WR mindset. He's fresh off catching a career-best 77 receptions for 975 yards and scoring six touchdowns. And those numbers arrived in 10 starts. He dominated against man coverage too.

Jauan Jennings was top 20 in man coverage separation win rate. Here's all of his catches vs man. pic.twitter.com/OlGOt6LS56 — Rich (@richjmadrid) May 18, 2025

Jennings would've scaled 1,000 yards and even threaten 100 receptions had he stayed healthy. He dealt with a hip injury during the middle of the season.

But Jennings quietly has put together stout production in the shadow of Samuel and Aiyuk. This season points to Jennings bettering his '24 totals.

Renardo Green looks prime for 49ers breakout

The second round selection of '24 faced a tough act walking into the 49ers' facility. He played behind Super Bowl winner Charvarius Ward and rising starter Deommodore Lenoir.

Green now could see the football more compared to the latter — as the incoming CB2.

Ward left via free agency to the Indianapolis Colts. Lenoir earned $92 million during the month of November, signaling he'll lead this CB unit moving forward.

The rookie out of Florida State showed out when called upon, though. Green broke up 13 passes to lead the defense.

Green will need to become more patient in coverage moving forward. The 6-foot, 186-pounder surrendered a 60% completion percentage his side with three touchdowns. But QBs likely won't test Lenoir throughout the game — leading to a breakout sophomore season for Green.