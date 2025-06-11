The San Francisco 49ers are keeping fans in the loop with injury updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan after Tuesday’s minicamp session.



He shed some light on which players will be ready for training camp and who will be sitting it out. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is still on the sidelines as he works his way back from ACL and MCL injuries he picked up last October. While he hasn’t been cleared to play just yet, he was spotted jogging lightly and offering support to his teammates from the sidelines.

“He’s making his way back,” Shanahan shared. “He’s still in the middle of it… it’s great to have him out here today.”

Unfortunately, Aiyuk isn’t expected to be ready for the start of training camp, which kicks off in about six weeks. If he’s still not available when the regular season rolls around, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are likely to step up as the Week 1 starters. Both Pearsall and Jennings are currently nursing minor injuries—Pearsall has a hamstring tweak, while Jennings is dealing with a calf strain.

Shanahan mentioned that Pearsall is “pretty good now,” but the team is being cautious to ensure he fully recovers. In addition to Aiyuk, safety Malik Mustapha, linebacker Curtis Robinson, and rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke are also recovering from ACL injuries and won’t be ready for the start of camp. On a brighter note, first-round defensive end Mykel Williams, who had a mild hamstring strain, is expected to be back by camp. “He could go this week if we needed him,” Shanahan pointed out, “but we’ll just hold him for training camp.”



Other players who were held out of minicamp for precautionary reasons include:

• WR Ricky Pearsall (hamstring)

• WR Jauan Jennings (calf)

• DT Alfred Collins (calf)

• OT Andre Dillard (ankle scope)

• S J’Ayir Brown (ankle cleanup)

• S George Odum (knee)

• DE Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)

Dillard made his first appearance at practice after signing with the team, and the reason for his earlier absence was explained due to a recent ankle procedure. Meanwhile, Collins’s calf injury, which he picked up during Texas’s Pro Day, was already known before the draft.

Veterans Trent Williams and George Kittle were on the field for practice, but they had some limitations before the team drills kicked off. At 35, Williams expressed confidence in his ability to keep playing for several more years, saying, “I could play until I’m 41. Who knows?” This was his first time participating in OTAs in a decade.

Shanahan also gave a nod to offseason addition Bryce Huff, praising his explosiveness and likening his first step to that of former 49ers edge rusher Dee Ford. Williams chimed in, calling Huff a “speed demon.” With most of the roster expected to return by camp, the 49ers are looking to head into training camp healthier and with more depth across various positions. However, Aiyuk, Mustapha, Robinson, and Rourke still remain the biggest question marks for the time being.