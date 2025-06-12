Despite failing to make the playoffs in 2024 after appearing in the Super Bowl the previous season, the San Francisco 49ers reached an agreement with quarterback Brock Purdy on a five-year, $265 million extension. While the new deal gives the young passer security, head coach Kyle Shanahan would like to see Purdy play with more freedom in practice. And the same goes for all his QBs.

“Trying to get them to trust what they do and let it rip. That’s all I want in practice… You go through all these practices, and you never throw a pick; you’re probably not getting better,” Shanahan said, per Niners Nation.

The veteran coach is encouraging a let-it-rip mentality in his quarterbacks during camp as this is the time for trying things out, making mistakes and adjusting.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan wants QBs to ignore practice stats

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Mac Jones (10) and Brock Purdy (13) work on passing drills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium.
D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In addition to Purdy, the 49ers also have Mac Jones on the roster. The former first-rounder fizzled out with the New England Patriots and spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. The 49ers signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract to backup Purdy.

While San Francisco’s offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak believes Jones can be a starter in the NFL, it’s clear the fifth-year pro is in need of a confidence boost. But Shanahan is concerned that his QBs are holding back in practice due to reporters sharing stats with fans.

“I think that’s one of the biggest challenges having you guys around… They used to not report people’s stats every day and say who’s ahead, who’s back, who’s whatever. You could just practice. And when guys play to practice that way, they don’t get better at anything,” Shanahan told reporters, via Niners Nation.

The 49ers also added quarterback Kurtis Rourke in the 2025 NFL draft. Like Purdy, Rourke was selected in the seventh round. The team hopes he can ultimately make the roster as the third-string QB. But, again, it’s important to Shanahan that the rookie isn’t afraid to make mistakes in practice.

San Francisco had a brutal offseason, losing a number of key players in free agency. The pain was mostly felt on the defensive side of the ball, an issue the team attempted to address in the draft. The 49ers used their first five selections on defensive players, waiting until pick No. 138 to add to the offense. And with Purdy and Jones on the roster, San Francisco held off on taking a quarterback until pick 227.