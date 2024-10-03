The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to take over the NFC West division on Sunday. San Francisco has a 2-2 record, which is one game behind Seattle after their loss on Monday Night Football. The 49ers host the Cardinals in Week 5 and can take one step closer to Seattle with a victory. There is a chance that the 49ers have one of their best defensive players back for this game.

49ers linebacker Fred Warner did not practice on Wednesday, per David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. However, there is still hope that he could suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Warner shared his perspective on the situation before Wednesday's practice.

“My plan is obviously to play (against the Cardinals),” Warner said. “That's my hope. I'm just going to continue to listen to what the training room wants me to do and take it one day at a time.”

Warner left Sunday's game against the Patriots early with an ankle injury just before halftime.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Wednesday's practice was lighter for players because of the heat. Temperatures reached 96 degrees in Santa Clara when practice started. San Francisco also has a short turnaround time after Week 5, facing the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. That also played a factor in the team's decisions on having players practice.

Aside from Warner, the 49ers were also without George Kittle (ribs), Chris Conley (oblique), Jacob Cowing (shoulder), Yetur Gross-Matos (knee), and Dee Winters (ankle) on Wednesday.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan relieved that Fred Warner is day-to-day with injury

When Fred Warner left Sunday's game against the Patriots, many 49ers fans feared the worst.

The 49ers are already without Dre Greenlaw for a large portion of this season, so it would have been a crushing blow to lose Warner with a long-term injury.

Thankfully, Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Monday that Warner is day-to-day with his ankle injury, leaving hope that he can play in Week 5.

“Anything that says ‘day-to-day,' just when you don't know that the night before, we always definitely feel better when it says ‘day-to-day,'” Shanahan said on Monday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “If it's a high-ankle sprain or anything like that, you know that's always some time. I know he's hurting today and stuff, but from the reports and everything, when we say ‘day-to-day,' that gives him a chance to heal up this week.”

It is good to hear that Warner did not suffer a serious injury early in the season.

The question now becomes whether or not the 49ers will activate Warner for Week 5 against the Cardinals.

Considering the team's short amount of turnover time between Weeks 5 and 6, it could make sense to sit Warner. This would give him extra rest and allow him to be fresh for Thursday Night Football.

49ers fans should expect the team to be cautious with Warner if they believe that they can beat the Cardinals without him.