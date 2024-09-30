A great day for 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner turned sour quickly just before halftime, as the leader of the San Francisco defense left the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

Warner's absence wasn't enough to allow the Patriots to get back into the game, as the 49ers cruised to a 30-13 victory. After the game, Warner broke down the severity of his injury, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

“It was all based off of feel,” Warner said. “Like I said, it'd take a lot for me to tap out, so I mean if I could have been out there, I would've been. We'll get more information as we go with scans and all that, but I feel good right now.”

Warner is going to get further testing on that ankle to determine the official severity of the injury and get a timetable for his return. Regardless, the fact that Warner tried to get back out there at the start of the second half is a good sign that the injury may not be serious.

Warner got the 49ers in the end zone for the first time on Sunday when he made a leaping grab to pick off Jacoby Brissett, landed on his back, and still got up and rumbled down the sideline for a touchdown to give San Francisco a 13-0 lead.

If Warner is forced to miss any time, it would be a devastating blow to a 49ers team that has struggled mightily with injuries all season. On the defensive side, they have already lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the rest of the season and safety Talanoa Hufanga missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury. The injury report on the offensive side includes a laundry list of stars, as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel have all missed time, so the 49ers will hope Warner can be back on the field in Week 5.