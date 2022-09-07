The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for a Week 1 clash against the Chicago Bears, but already it seems there’s a chance quarterback Trey Lance is without one of his key weapons. Star tight end George Kittle is reportedly dealing with a groin injury and was not available during Wednesday’s practice, per Ari Meirov. The 49ers are considering Kittle as being day-to-day ahead of the Week 1 clash in Chicago, putting his availability for the season opener in jeopardy.

#49ers TE George Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and will not practice today. He's day-to-day. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2022

It’s unclear exactly when Kittle picked up the groin injury, but fans will certainly be holding their breath in hopes of having the star tight end available for Week 1. Trey Lance will also be eager to have the big-bodied pass-catcher at his disposal ahead of his first-ever Week 1 start.

The next few days of practice will be crucial in determining Kittle’s status for Week 1. If he’s able to return to practice on Thursday, it’d go a long way towards the chances of him being ready to go against the Bears. Groin injuries can be tricky to navigate, but it doesn’t seem that this is too concerning of a knock, though it could still potentially keep him out of action in Week 1.

Last year, George Kittle made his third Pro Bowl with the Niners. He hauled in 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns across 14 games. Figuring to be a key factor in helping Lance get comfortable in his first season a starter, Niners fans will be praying for a positive Kittle update on Thursday.

George Kittle Week 1 Injury Status

UPDATE: Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the severity of Kittle’s groin injury later on Thursday, per Field Yates:

“Not sure. I was hoping he’d be good today. He did it a little on Monday and not feeling good today. We’ll have to see day-by-day.”

If Kittle can’t suit up against the Bears, his next chance to play will be in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, in what will be San Francisco’s first primetime game of the 2022 NFL season.