The San Francisco 49ers made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season led by the explosive play of George Kittle, but unfortunately the team’s superstar tight end was hampered by the absence of starting quarterback Brock Purdy that day due to injury.

The 49ers are once again expected to be a favorite to win the NFC this upcoming season. One team that isn’t expected to be favored is Kittle’s childhood choice, the Chicago Bears.

Kittle revealed his preference for the team recently during an interview with ESPN1000, during which he shared additional information on his current level of fandom.

“I absolutely loved the Chicago Bears growing up. I still keep in touch on my Bears making sure they are making the right moves.”

– San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle on @ESPN1000 — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 16, 2023

Kittle put up 765 yards on 60 receptions to go with 11 touchdowns last season for San Francisco, to go with 10 receptions for 164 yards in the NFL’s second season. He was targeted four times in the title game and hauled in three receptions for 32 yards, but was kept from being the factor that he might have been had Purdy played.

Kittle’s 49ers do not play the Bears this season, but they are scheduled to face off with the defending NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings, in a prime time game on October 23, according to the 49ers schedule released earlier this week.

The former Iowa Hawkeye’s contract runs through 2026, during which he will become an unrestricted free agent.

For now, the 49ers star is doing his best to enjoy life off the field while doing his best to remain healthy. He participated in Wrestlemania 39 last month in Inglewood, California, and is hoping for a return to his record-setting ways on the football field this season.