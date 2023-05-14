Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The 2023 NFL schedule is now out, and although we already knew the opponents for the San Francisco 49ers, we now know when and where they will be playing each game this season. Despite the uncertainty for Kyle Shanahan’s team at quarterback with Brock Purdy’s elbow injury, the 49ers are expected to be one of the main contenders in the NFC once again. The goal is for the 49ers to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. Here are all 17 games for the 49ers in 2023 with predictions.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 pm ET, Fox

Mike Tomlin-coached teams are reliably competitive, but Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are just more talented at this point. Whether it is Brock Purdy, Trey Lance or Sam Darnold at quarterback for San Francisco, the 49ers should be able to win this based on their defense facing a young quarterback in Kenny Pickett. WIN, 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm ET, Fox

The Los Angeles Rams might not be as easy of an out as many expect, especially is Matthew Stafford is healthy and playing early on, but again, the 49ers are still more talented and the Rams are a team in transition. WIN, 2-0

Week 3: Thursday, Sept. 21 vs. New York Giants, 8:15 pm ET, Amazon

The Giants made some moves to improve their roster, but they are still not ready to be true contenders. They will likely be staying on the west coast for this Thursday night game after playing the Cardinals. Expect a 49ers win. WIN, 3-0

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 pm ET, Fox

The Cardinals are one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Who knows if Kyler Murray is even back for this game. If he is, he will have to knock off some rust. This should be a comfortable win for the 49ers. WIN, 4-0

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The Cowboys played the 49ers tough with Brock Purdy at quarterback in the divisional round last season. This will be the biggest test for the 49ers so far, and the Cowboys have played well early in seasons under Mike McCarthy. Expect a Cowboys upset. LOSS, 4-1

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 pm ET, Fox

It is unknown whether Deshaun Watson will regain his form in 2023. It is tough to bet on. Expect the 49ers to bounce back. WIN, 5-1.

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 23 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

The hiring of Brian Flores as defensive coordinator will work wonders for the Vikings this year. This is a tough spot for any team on the road on Monday Night Football. LOSS, 5-2.

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

This could be the most exciting matchup of week 8. It being a home game for the 49ers swings it in their favor. Hopefully the quarterback situation is firmly in place at this point too. WIN, 6-2

Week 9: BYE

Rest up 49ers fans, your team is 6-2 and firmly in contention in the NFC.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 pm ET, Fox

Trevor Lawrence is looking to prove himself as a top tier quarterback. I believe he will, and the 49ers narrowly lose this one. LOSS, 6-3

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:05 pm ET, Fox

With Tom Brady retiring, the Buccaneers are a team in transition. Expect a comfortable home win for the 49ers, just like last year’s matchup. WIN, 7-3

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 23 at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 pm ET, Amazon

The Seahawks should be pretty good this season, but the 49ers are still the better team. WIN, 8-3

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 pm ET, Fox

An NFC Championship rematch should be closer this time around, but the Eagles have the most well-rounded roster and are playing this game at home. LOSS, 8-4

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm ET, Fox

Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers complete the sweep of the Seahawks at home. WIN, 9-4

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm ET, CBS

Kyler Murray should be back, but the 49ers are the better team by a significant margin. WIN, 10-4

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 pm ET, ABC

The Ravens will be competitive, but are a tier below the 49ers when it comes to talent. WIN, 11-4

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Washington Commanders, 1:00 pm ET, Fox

The Commanders have talent, but the quarterback play lacks with Sam Howell. WIN, 12-4

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams, TBD, TBD

The Rams likely will not have much to play for here, the 49ers head into the playoffs on a high note. WIN, 13-4