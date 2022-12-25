By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers continue to have success with Brock Purdy as their starting quarterback. Purdy has been getting plenty of help from the Niners’ loaded receiving room, which also includes tight end George Kittle, who’s been fantastic, especially of late. Kittle, in fact, just pulled off something the 49ers had not seen in two decades during their 37-20 demolition job of a win over the Washington Commanders Saturday night at home.

Kittle came up huge once again for the 49ers, as he finished with 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches and eight targets. By scoring those touchdowns, Kittle has become just the first player since 2002 to have scored at least two touchdowns in consecutive games for the 49ers. The last one to do it? Terrell Owens, per ESPN Stats & Info.

George Kittle is the first 49ers player with multiple Rec TD in consecutive games since Terrell Owens in 2002

Prior to the Washington game, Kittle also put on a show in Week 15’s 49ers win against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. In that game, Kittle had 93 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions and five targets.

Clearly, Purdy is having terrific chemistry with Kittle, whose explosion downfield has made it so easier for the 49ers to cope with the absence of Deebo Samuel, who remains out with an ankle injury. Apart from Kittle, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk also shined for the 49ers against the Commanders, as he posted 81 receiving yards on five receptions and seven targets.