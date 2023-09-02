The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with uncertainty at the kicker position. Fortunately for the team, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed a promising update on Jake Moody, who's dealing with a quad injury, ahead of Week 1. The 49ers brought in kicking depth amid Moody and Zane Gonzalez's injuries. However, Shanahan's update suggests Moody could be ready to roll to begin the season, via Taylor Wirth of nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“A lot better than it was a few days ago, because he (Moody) had that strain,” Shanahan said while speaking with Ray Ratto and Tom Tolbert of KNBR 680. “He's kicked here these last couple days and he's looked good doing it. We're not pushing him too hard … I'm feeling optimistic he'll be ready for Week 1, but if he's not, we're not going to jeopardize him and we'll go with the practice squad kicker and make sure he's ready for Week 2.”

49ers' kicking situation

Both Jake Moody and Zane Gonzalez are dealing with injuries which led San Francisco to sign kicker Matthew Wright. Moody is the 49ers' kicker of the future and they are hopeful he can be ready as soon as possible. As Shanahan said though, the 49ers won't rush him back amid his injury concern.

Moody, 23, is a Michigan football product. The rookie displayed signs of stardom with the Wolverines, ultimately leading San Francisco to take a chance on him. Although kickers tend to get overlooked by fans, teams understand how pivotal of a role they can play during the course of a season.

For now, it seems like Moody has a strong chance of suiting up in Week 1 for the 49ers, but it isn't official just yet.