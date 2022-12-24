By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers’ legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was seen rocking an eye-popping chain on the team’s sideline during their game against the Washington Commanders, per NFL on ESPN.

Jerry Rice’s chain 🥶🐐 pic.twitter.com/3EDqC7XYEb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2022

As mentioned in the image above, Jerry Rice holds the NFL record for career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He’s widely regarded as one of the best players of all-time.

Rice spent 16 of his 21 seasons in San Francisco with the 49ers. He still takes time to cheer on the team. Additionally, Rice is not afraid to make his opinions known. He even put Niners’ head coach Kyle Shanahan on blast following a recent Deebo Samuel injury.

“Please stop running our skill players up the middle!” Jerry Rice wrote on Instagram.

He went on to mention how Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo have both suffered injuries this season as well.

Prior to Lance and Garoppolo’s injuries, Jerry Rice made a bold take on the 49ers’ QB competition.

“Hold up, man. It’s the first game of the season, guys. Come on, now,” Rice previously said, via 49ers Webzone. “I understand competition. There ain’t nothing wrong with competition. I think Trey, he has the maturity where he’s going to deal with this. He knows that this is his team, and it’s up to him to lose the [starting] quarterback position.

“I think he’s only going to get better. Look at some of the throws he made to Brandon Aiyuk and some of the other receivers, guys. We need to dial [the quarterback debate] back just a little bit.”

Jerry Rice will continue to support the Niners as they strive toward the playoffs.