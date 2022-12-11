By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers were hit with a brutal injury blow during their Week 14 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as star wide receiver Deebo Samuel exited the game late in the first half. Samuel was carted off the field with an ankle injury, and one 49er great didn’t hesitate to place the blame on Kyle Shanahan in the aftermath. 49ers legend Jerry Rice called out Shanahan on Instagram, suggesting he was responsible for the injury, not only for Samuel but for the injuries sustained by Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, too.

Rice captioned his Instagram post, which was a photo of Samuel with a white background, saying, “Please stop running our skill player up the middle.” He tagged Lance, Garoppolo and Samuel in the post, saying they’re “all hurt!!!”

The Niners ruled their swiss-army knife as being out with an ankle injury, but early indications suggest he may have avoided a long-term injury, despite needing to be carted off.

On the play in question, Samuel was used as a running back and took a hand-off up the middle for three yards. His leg was rolled up on while being tackled. He tried to get back to his feet after the play but quickly went back to the ground in pain, prompting the cart to come onto field.

Jerry Rice was fuming over the injury and didn’t hesitate to point the finger at Shanahan when assessing blame. He called out the 49ers head coach on Instagram for his usage of Deebo Samuel on the play in which he was injured, and he didn’t pull any punches in doing so.