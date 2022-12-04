By Jason Patt · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo is listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury, with Brock Purdy taking over for the time being.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been carted off the field and into the locker room 🙏pic.twitter.com/g1jo2FYZGn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo has done an excellent job this season for the 49ers after it seemed as if he was done with the franchise in the offseason. Following the decision for him to stick around in 2022, Jimmy G was then thrust back into the starting role when Trey Lance went down with season-ending ankle surgery.

Garoppolo has done an admirable job as the starter, throwing for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions entering Sunday’s game. His quarterback rating was at 103.0 heading into the showdown against Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins. Because of how well he has played, a report came out Sunday saying Garoppolo could be back with San Francisco next season.

The 49ers are 7-4 this season and looking like a Super Bowl contender again. Losing Garoppolo after losing Lance earlier in the season would be a tough blow. However, Purdy did throw a touchdown pass in the first quarter to give San Francisco an early 10-7 lead after Jimmy G left the game.

Let’s hope this Jimmy Garoppolo injury is nothing serious and that he’ll be back under center soon. If not, Purdy will have the tall task of directing this loaded roster forward.