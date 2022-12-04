By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Prior to the start of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo was all but expected to leave the San Francisco 49ers at some point. The veteran quarterback was going to make way for Trey Lance, after all. In a stunning turn of events, though, Garoppolo returned to San Francisco… and eventually became their starter again.

Now, it seems like Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are interested in making things work again after their successful campaign this season. The two sides are reportedly open to the idea of the veteran QB returning to the team, per Ian Rapoport’s sources. It’s a surprising development, all things considered.

“A few months after the team and Garoppolo amicably decided to move on, only to get back together again in a wild sequence of events that led to him being their starting QB once again, both sides are open to him being back for the 2023 season, sources say.”

Depending on Trey Lance’s recovery from his injury, the 49ers could certainly use someone like Garoppolo on the roster. The veteran QB typically doesn’t carry the team to wins, but he does enough to help his team win the important games. Having Jimmy G back gives them a great fail-safe option in case Lance’s rehab takes longer than expected.

The market for Jimmy Garoppolo will surely be competitive, though. The 49ers QB is still a quality starter in today’s league. Teams looking to take that next step would love to have him on their roster. This could hinge on how Garoppolo feels about sitting behind Trey Lance and basically mentoring him to success, though depending on how this season turns out, perhaps Jimmy G comes back to be the starter again.