Burrow comes to the defense of Purdy prior to Super Bowl 58

The quarterback matchup in Super Bowl 58 is bound to play a huge role in the outcome of the game. In the eyes of most observers, Kansas City has a huge advantage at the position because Patrick Mahomes has already led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles and is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, if not the best. The 49ers have second-year quarterback Brock Purdy under center, and he is best known for being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Joe Burrow to me on Brock Purdy:

“You better be a game manager” pic.twitter.com/dzglKYEplW — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) February 9, 2024

However, he is far from Mr. Irrelevant. He has done an outstanding job in running the 49ers offense for each of the last two seasons. He may not have Mahomes' creativity or arm strength, but he has been an outstanding quarterback for the Niners.

Several media types and even some NFL executives categorize Purdy as a game manager, but that should not be considered an insult. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow came to the defense of Purdy and believes the San Francisco signal caller is an outstanding quarterback.

“You better be a game manager as a quarterback,” Burrow explained. “Otherwise it's going to go haywire immediately and you're not going to operate the offense. Brock has made a ton of plays with his legs outside the structure of the offense. All you have to do is watch the tape and you can see Brock is playing at a high level.”

Brock Purdy completed 308 of 444 passes during the regular season for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has also thrown for 519 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception in the postseason.