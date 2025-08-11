The San Francisco 49ers are adding depth to their defense as training camp continues, and it's someone who will help their defensive line, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Free agent DE Trevis Gipson is signing with the 49ers, per his agent Murphy McGuire. Gipson has 11 career sacks, including 7.0 with Chicago in 2021,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly.

Gipson was with the Seattle Seahawks last season and played in five games, appearing in 47 defensive snaps and 28 special team snaps. He's played 53 games in total with the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, and the Seahawks. The 49ers have always had a solid defensive line, and the hope is that they can get back to being dominant after a disappointing season last year.

The 49ers also signed running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and to make room for both players, they waived quarterback Tanner Mordecai and placed Ameer Abdullah on injured reserve as he's dealing with a rib injury.

If the new additions can prove to be good depth for the 49ers, they should have a bounce-back season on both sides of the ball and can be competitors in the NFC West alongside the Los Angeles Rams.

49ers looking to get back to being dominant

The 49ers have been one of the more successful teams over the past few years, but last season they did not play at their standard. There could be several factors that played into it, but one of them was clearly injuries. Christian McCaffrey was injured to start the season, and came back for a few games, just to get injured again. He's almost like the head of the snake of the offense for the 49ers, and not having him affected a lot.

McCaffrey is back healthy this season, and Brock Purdy knows the importance of having him on the field.

“It’s awesome… By him being there, other guys open up as well,” Purdy said via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “Obviously, he’s a guy that the defense has to be accounting for. And the minute you go to a one-on-one situation, I’m drooling over that. I want that. And we gotta capitalize on that.”

There were also injuries on the defense, which has been near the top of the league for some time as well. The team will still be missing some players to start the year, such as Brandon Aiyuk, who is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last season.