Injuries were the story last season, as the San Francisco 49ers finished with a 6-11 record. With the franchise hoping to remain healthier in the 2025-26 campaign, the organization received bad news for one of its veteran running backs on the roster.

Reports indicate that Ameer Abdullah, who is 32 years old, has been placed on the season-ending IR, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Abdullah's injury announcement was made alongside several roster moves the 49ers made on Monday.

“49ers placed RB Ameer Abdullah on season-ending injured reserve, waived QB Tanner Mordecai, and activated OL Andre Dillard off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Abdullah first entered the NFL in the 2015-16 season with the Detroit Lions. He has largely served as a backup option throughout his career and was fighting for a similar role in San Francisco this offseason. Instead, he's set to miss the entire 2025-26 season for the 49ers.

Article Continues Below

Ameer Abdulla signed a one-year, $1.255 million contract with the 49ers this offseason. He had spent his previous three years in the league with the Las Vegas Raiders and was seeking a new opportunity in San Francisco. Last season, Abdulla finished with 311 rushing yards and five total touchdowns.

With Abdullah out for the year, the 49ers will likely utilize one of their younger running backs as a backup to Christian McCaffrey. The front office used a draft pick on former Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James, so it's possible he is in the mix for the backup role. Other names to pay attention to include Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr., Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Jeff Wilson Jr. However, James and Guerendo are dealing with injuries of their own as well.

The 49ers still have two more preseason games on the schedule before the start of the regular season. We'll see San Francisco in action on August 16 when the team takes on the Raiders. It should be an opportunity for the running back group to gauge who will be in the backup role behind McCaffrey.