DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel share the same agent. Now that Metcalf has secured a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks, it only follows that Samuel’s extension with the San Francisco 49ers should come shortly. Right?

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about his star wide receiver’s current contract saga, and at this point, it seems that there has been significant progress (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“I know they’re grinding through it,” Shanahan told reporters. “That’s all I can share, but nothing’s been done yet, but I know they’re working hard on it.”

Shanahan didn’t exactly provide a key update on the negotiations, but at least we all know that both camps are working hard on reaching a resolution. Ultimately, Samuel and the Niners both want the same thing, so it’s just a matter of ironing out the details of the deal.

For what it’s worth, Metcalf penned a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth a whopping $72 million. Deebo Samuel could be looking for a similar type of deal with the 49ers, and it’s possible that San Francisco wants a longer contract in place. This could be a reason behind the impasse.

Be that as it may, it is widely expected that Samuel and the Niners reach an agreement sooner rather than later. Negotiations have been a bit drawn out at this point, but nevertheless, it would be a surprise if the All-Pro WR enters the new season without a new contract in place.