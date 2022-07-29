DK Metcalf gets all emotional after signing $72 million extension with Seahawks

Finally, DK Metcalf has received the massive extension from the Seattle Seahawks that he had hoped for. The star wide receiver got a historic payday worth $72 million over three seasons, putting an end to trade rumors for the rest of the offseason and making him a firm part of the team.

As he discussed the new contract with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider by his side, Metcalf got emotional. He said that he is looking forward to helping his loved ones with his new money. He also reflected on the neck injury he sustained in college and how making it to this point in his career is such a blessing.

The 24-year-old Metcalf became a key player for the Seahawks right away. He was drafted 64th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and has recorded at least 900 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons in the league. Schnieder called him a core player for the team as they look to rebuild.

As the Seahawks move forward without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, they will need Metcalf to be his best self. Since the quarterback situation is still very rocky, having targets like him and Tyler Lockett will be extremely important for this season and beyond.

DK Metcalf was one of three notable stars sitting out of practice as a way to get his financial security. Now that he has it, he will be getting back to action with the Seahawks as they prepare for a new era.