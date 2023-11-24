49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had some bad news regarding former All-Pro George Odum, who suffered a biceps injury vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers feasted on the Seattle Seahawks, 31-13, in their Thanksgiving clash with the divisional rival Sunday night. But it wasn't all gravy for the NFC West leaders, as they seemingly lost an All-Pro to a season-ending injury.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media that safety and key specials team player George Odum “most likely” tore his biceps, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. That would undoubtedly be a big blow to this defense, especially since fellow All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga is done for the year after tearing his ACL in last Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco's supreme talent and depth is well-documented, but their secondary and special teams could be exposed heading into the final stretch of the year. Although injuries can mark the death of any team's Super Bowl chances, many fans consider health to be the only real obstacle to the Niners' first championship since 1995.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Brock Purdy doubters would disagree with that statement, but the point remains the same. San Francisco is arguably the most stacked squad on paper, when healthy. But there's the problem.

George Odum recorded 22 combined tackles and an interception in his first year with the 49ers in 2022 and had 12 tackles through 10 games this season. His biggest contributions lie in special teams, which can never be overlooked during the postseason.

Kyle Shanahan knows how to adapt, so fans should not have a conniption yet. Though, Odum's absence could make an already-taxing Week 13 matchup against the Eagles even more grueling.