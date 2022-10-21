Kyle Shanahan pumps brakes on Christian McCaffrey’s status vs. Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers dropped a bombshell on the league Thursday night as news surfaced they had traded for former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. In exchange for McCaffrey’s services, the 49ers sent back a 2nd round (2023), 3rd round (2023), 4th round (2023) and a 5th round (2024) draft pick.

That is quite the haul for an oft-injured running back. But McCaffrey is healthy right now. Initial reports after the trade were that he might have a small role in Sunday’s pivotal game against the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly in the red zone. However, on Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan poured cold water on that sentimen

According to 49ers beat writer Jennifer Lee Chan, McCaffrey will not practice Friday.

“I’m still up in the air if we’re going to be able to get him here for Sunday or not. I know for sure he will be here the following Sunday but I’m kind of in a wait & see approach.”

The 49ers lost their starting running back, Elijah Mitchell, to a sprained MCL in Week 1. He is out for at least the first couple months of the season. That left Jeff Wilson Jr. to take over the lead role in the backfield. Despite performing rather well, the 49ers decided they want to go big and trade for Christian McCaffrey.

Perhaps they swayed by watching what the Los Angeles Rams accomplished last season. The Rams went all-in bringing in multiple talented veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, which ended in a Super Bowl victory.