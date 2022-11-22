Published November 22, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jimmy Garoppolo has gone from looking like a quarterback whose time with the San Francisco 49ers was counted to being back as the unquestioned alpha quarterback for the team in 2022. It even came to a point that Garoppolo was on the verge of getting traded before he inked a one-year $6.5 million restructured contract last August.

Garoppolo staying with the 49ers turned out to be a blessing, as he got back his starter badge with Trey Lance hitting the injured reserve. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke highly of Garoppolo following San Francisco’s 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City Monday night (h/t Michael David Smith of Proo Football Talk).

“Jimmy’s doing a great job,” Shanahan said after Monday night’s 38-10 win over the Cardinals. “Jimmy always has. When Jimmy’s been healthy out there, we’ve had our guys around him, he plays at a high level, and I think he did that today as good as he has. We’re very fortunate to have him.”

Garropolo threw for 228 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 20 of 29 completions versus the Cardinals. He hooked up with George Kittle for half of his touchdown passes and with Brandon Aiyuk for the other two. So far in the 2022 NFL regular season, Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,159 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions to go with a 50.4 quarterback rating.

With Garopppolo as their quarterback for the most part of the campaign, the 49ers have managed to come up with a 6-4 record after 10 games and are now even on top of the NFC West division.