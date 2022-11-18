Published November 18, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There is a conspiracy theory making its rounds on social media that San Francisco 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams is unintentionally telegraphing plays to opponents before they could even happen on the field. Kyle Shanahan is having none of it, saying that there’s no reason for the 49ers to think much of that rumor, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic:

“Shanahan said the 49ers weren’t concerned that Williams, who’s been in the NFL since 2010 and has made nine Pro Bowls, is tipping the 49ers’ plays — whether they’re a run or pass — by how he lines up. Williams sloughed off concerns after the Bears claimed he was tipping plays in Week 1 and there was more social media uproar following Sunday’s game against the Chargers. “It definitely would be a big deal, but I don’t study the viral videos,” Shanahan said. “I’m pretty good with Trent.”

Shanahan is the best source to squash such a theory. After all, he’s ideally the one who’s watched the most 49ers game films this season than anyone on the planet, perhaps. But what’s fueling that controversial notion as well is the fact that the 49ers aren’t as productive on offense as they should be when considering their collection of great talents on that end of the field. So far this season, San Francisco is just 18th in the NFL with only 22.0 points per game and 14th with 2.6 touchdowns per contest.

Nevertheless, Trent Williams can’t be the only problem — if he is even at all one — of the 49ers’ offensive malaise.