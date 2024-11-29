San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy appears poised to return to action in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills. After missing last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with a right shoulder injury, Purdy made significant strides this week, culminating in a full practice on Friday.

“Unlike last Friday, Brock Purdy is throwing today. Moreover, Brandon Allen is in a scout-teamer-of-week jersey, suggesting he’s not the starter.” via Matt Barrows on X, formerly Twitter. This points to Purdy regaining his starting role for the 49ers’ primetime showdown.

Purdy’s progress was apparent throughout the week. On Wednesday, he was limited to light tosses during practice, but he was throwing with much more intent by Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that while Purdy remains questionable on the final injury report, the expectation is for him to start.

Brock Purdy will be the starter on Sunday against the Bills

The 49ers, sitting at 5-6, are desperate to reverse their recent struggles and reignite their playoff push. Purdy’s return could provide the stability and leadership the offense has lacked in his absence. In 10 games this season, the quarterback has thrown for 2,613 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Though his performance has had ups and downs, his presence under center offers a spark to a team looking for consistency.

However, the road won’t be without challenges. The 49ers will be without two critical pieces of their offensive line. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams remains sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury, and left guard Aaron Banks is in the concussion protocol. Their absence places even greater importance on Purdy’s ability to navigate the pocket and make quick decisions. Purdy’s return comes at a crucial time as the 49ers face a formidable opponent in the 8-3 Bills. Buffalo boasts a top-tier defense, and with the game set in Highmark Stadium’s hostile environment, Purdy and the offense will need to be firing on all cylinders.

The 49ers' playoff hopes hinge on their ability to capitalize on the remaining schedule. A win on Sunday night could serve as a turning point, and Purdy’s return will be key to achieving that. As the team prepares for one of the most critical games of the season, all eyes will be on Purdy’s performance. Can he lead San Francisco to a much-needed victory and keep their postseason aspirations alive? Fans and analysts alike will find out under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.