After playing more or less 50-50 ball to start out the season in 2024, the San Francisco 49ers are on the wrong kind of streak, losing two of their games since the bye, including a divisional L to the Seattle Seahawks that might as well be worth double, considering how tight the NFC West standings are.

Now granted, it's not like the 49ers' postseason dreams are over, as if they win out, they will most likely still represent the NFC West in the playoffs, but if their losing ways continue, this might just be the year where Shanahan's magic wears off against a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately fanbase in the Bay Area.

Discussing the ramifications of his team's loss in Week 12, Shanahan acknowledged to reporters on Monday that the 49ers are not in an amazing place right now in regards to the playoff picture, as a 10-7 team that doesn't win their division very well may end up going home early without a wildcard berth.

“Yeah, without a doubt,” Shanahan stated. “I think everyone knows. You’ve just got to look at it for a couple minutes to realize where we’re at. It’s nice when you’re one game out of first in your own division. So that does say a lot, especially being able to play two of those teams left of our six games. But you also know, you look at the whole NFC picture and if you don’t win the division, it’s 10-7 not guaranteed to get in as a Wild Card by any means this year. So I think everyone understands completely outside and inside what the situation is.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets even better as Shanahan broke down the 49ers' organizational headspace heading into Week 13 and how they plan to attack the rest of their games.

Kyle Shanahan wants to get the 49ers back on track

So, how will the 49ers get out of the hole they've dug? Well, it all starts on Wednesday, when they can return to practice and hopefully coach the winning ways back into his players.

“That’s why that Seattle game was so tough of a loss, and that’s why last night was even worse. We know what we got ahead of us. We know exactly what that playoff situation is. That is what it is. But really, all that matters is this week. When you do need to go on a run and put a lot of wins to even think of that, then you better make sure you’re only thinking of one thing, and that’s Buffalo,” Shanahan told reporters.

“And so, we’ve had to take care of a lot of stuff today. I’m hoping that guys will take care of their bodies stuff here over the day and a half they’re away from us. We’ll come back Wednesday fully understanding the situation we’re in and coming back ready to fight because that’s all we can do right now is just fight our butts off. And I’ll be very surprised that not every guy in this building when I see them Wednesday isn’t ready for that exact mindset that we’re going to need to pull off what we feel we can.”

Can the 49ers actually go on a run to return to the playoffs this season? Sure, if all of their key players are healthy, they have the talent to match up against darn near any team the NFL has to offer. But if Brock Purdy doesn't return this weekend and they are fored to instead give Brandon Allen and/or Josh Dobbs the start in Week 13 against one of the best teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills? Well, the 49ers may find themselves in the rare season where they have nothing to play for but draft positioning and pride heading into December.