As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for their toughest challenge of the 2024 NFL season, past, present, or future in the white-hot Buffalo Bills, the team has released their official Friday injury report, with some of their top players landing on the list.

First comes Brock Purdy, the team's star quarterback, who missed Week 12 with a right shoulder. While Purdy is still questionable for the game as he slowly looks to get his throwing shoulder back to full strength, he did fully participate at the team's last practice, according to Tom Pelissero, and might just play for the team in Buffalo if he continues to progress.

The same, however, cannot be said for Nick Bosa and Trent Williams, arguably the 49er's best offensive and defensive players, who are officially out with hip and ankle injuries, respectively.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy will be listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Bills , but he fully participated in practice — a good sign he'll be ready to go,” Pelissero wrote on social media. “DE Nick Bosa and LT Trent Williams are out. “

While neither of these designations is particularly surprising, as 49ers fans more or less knew they were coming outside of some miracle recovery, the official announcement does add further disappointment to a game against the Bills that has the potential to get really ugly really quickly regardless of the weather conditions.

The 49ers are in wait-and-see mode with Trent Williams and Nick Bosa

Discussing the injury statuses of Williams and Bosa earlier in the week and how they are progressing towards eventual returns, Shanahan noted that he doesn't really have a timeline for either player, as their timelines really are week-to-week instead of day-to-day.

“They’re in the same boat Brock is, really. We had the MRIs and everything, we kind of understand it, but just waiting to see how they respond. They didn’t respond great last week, that’s why they weren’t able to go,” Shanahan told reporters. “Nick and Trent are both in the same boat, Nick with his hip and oblique and Trent with his ankle. We’ll evaluate as this week progresses, and hopefully, it turns a better corner than it did last week.”

Can the 49ers weather the losses of Bosa and Williams and still make it to the playoffs? So far, the answer appears to be no, as the 49ers are 1-2 since the bye and have surrendered twice as many points as they've scored without their left tackle and star edge rusher impacting the passing game. If the 49ers are going to go on a run, they'll need both players to return to the field stat.