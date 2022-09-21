Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.

#49ers TE George Kittle (groin) will practice today on a limited basis, per Kyle Shanahan. Optimism that Kittle will be ready for Sunday night against the Broncos. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 21, 2022

Per Wagoner, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan informed the media that George Kittle, who has been dealing with a groin injury, will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday. There is optimism that the three-time Pro Bowler will be on the field for the Sunday Night Football clash with the Broncos.

Given that Kittle didn’t practice at all last week, the fact that he’s starting off the week with a practice session- limited or not- is a tremendous sign for his Week 3 status.

The 49ers offense will need him too, as they lost starting quarterback Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury last week. However, if on the field, Kittle will be catching passes from a familiar face in Jimmy Garoppolo, who assumed starting quarterback duties after Lance succumbed to injury.

Hopefully George Kittle, who has played 16 games in a season just once, can stay healthy for the 49ers for the rest of the 2022 campaign. In 14 contests last season, Kittle tallied 71 receptions for 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He’s trending towards getting his first chance to build off of those numbers on Sunday night.