49ers considering tight end move amid George Kittle injury

The San Francisco 49ers have a major hole at tight end amid injuries to George Kittle and Tyler Kroft. While Kittle is hoping to return for Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season, the Niners are still mulling a move to address the position. According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are working out undrafted rookie tight end Garrett Walston in order to create some additional depth behind Kittle.

49ers are working out tight end Garrett Walston, per a league source. Former North Carolina standout who signed with 49ers after going undrafted. Tyler Kroft is injured and George Kittle is coming off groin injury. @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 20, 2022

Walston is visiting with the 49ers on Tuesday and will work out for the team in hopes of locking down a deal. Walston went undrafted out of the University of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL draft, but was an excellent player in college, serving as a blocking-first tight end. He caught five touchdowns during his final three seasons at UNC, hauling in a total of 47 catches during his tenure at the program.

With George Kittle continuing to nurse his groin injury, the need for a new body at tight end was clear. Kroft is expected to miss a few weeks, leaving the Niners barren at the position. Behind Kittle on the depth chart are Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner, but there isn’t another tight end on the roster apart from them.

Adding Walston would certainly solve a need while also providing some important depth during Kroft’s absence. Kittle is still hoping to be available in Week 3, but he’ll have to go through practice this week first before his status becomes more clear.

Walston has never played in an NFL game, but could end up getting a shot in San Francisco.