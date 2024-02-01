Nick Bosa has been watching his film on the Chiefs.

This year's Super Bowl matchup is set as the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas next weekend. The 49ers have needed comeback efforts two weeks in a row to get this point, while the Chiefs have been in control for the majority of their playoff run. These two teams have met in the Super Bowl before, and next Sunday's game should be a good one.

If the 49ers are going to win, they are going to need to get off to a better start than they did against the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. San Francisco can't afford to go down big against the Chiefs. One player that is going to need to have a big game is Nick Bosa. He is one of the best defensive players in the league, and he is weary of the Chiefs offensive line and their holding tendencies.

“They hold a lot,” Nick Bosa said when he was asked if anything stands out about the Chiefs offensive line, according to a tweet from KP.

Bosa has likely watched a lot of film this week, and that is what he has noticed. It will be interesting to see how much pressure he and the rest of the 49ers defensive line can generate in this game. A comment like this could also give the Chiefs some motivation.

The Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs will kick off at 6:30 ET next Sunday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be airing on CBS, and the 49ers are currently favored by two points.