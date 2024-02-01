The San Francisco 49ers' star got an ice cold take from Cam Newton.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers erased countless doubts with a big comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the second half of the NFC Championship Game this past Sunday. It wasn't enough to sway the opinions of Cam Newton, who still isn't a believer in Purdy as one of the 49ers' best players or anything more than a ‘game manager' at the quarterback position.

Recently, Purdy was given comparisons to Eli Manning, the Giants legend and two-time Super Bowl champ. The 49ers' potentially fatal flaw that could doom them in the upcoming big game was revealed.

On Tuesday, Purdy found himself squarely in the crosshairs of former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton doubled down on the ‘game manager' label he pinned on Purdy with another hot take that will have 49ers fans in their feelings.

Newton Calls Purdy '10th Best Player' on 49ers

Purdy compiled 267 yards passing and 48 yards rushing against the Lions, leading San Francisco to a legendary Super Bowl winning comeback.

The title-winning performance did not seem impressive to Newton, who railed against Purdy calling him the 10th best player on his team this week.

“Brock Purdy is the 10th-best player on the 49ers” To earn the 'game changer' label, you must be among the top three players on your team – @CameronNewton pic.twitter.com/ELmQRWF8yL — 4thand1show (@4thand1show) January 31, 2024

Purdy Can Erase Doubts With Win Over Mahomes

Next up for Purdy is a showdown with two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time contestant Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are a slight favorite, but Purdy and the 49ers are a popular upset pick.

Purdy is used to long odds, having been drafted last overall in 2022 as the NFL's ‘Mr. Irrelevant' out of Ohio State.

For Purdy and his teammates to succeed on February 11, it will take a team effort. The good news for 49ers fans is that Purdy doesn't have to win the game by himself, not with McCaffrey in the backfield and Deebo Samuel continuing to gut it out through injury in pursuit of his first Super Bowl title.

Time will tell if Purdy can shed Newton's label, but for now, Purdy and the 49ers have much bigger fish to fry.