George Kittle missed practice for the 49ers on Thursday.

The San Francisco 49ers advanced to the Super Bowl after a thrilling comeback win over the Detroit Lions last weekend. The 49ers were down by 17 at halftime, but a second half explosion rallied them to a 34-31 win. Now, San Francisco will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and tight end George Kittle recently got an important injury update for the game.

George Kittle is currently dealing with a toe injury, and he did practice on Thursday for the 49ers. That isn't what San Francisco fans want to hear.

“#49ers TE George Kittle (toe) won’t practice today,” Eric Branch said in a tweet. “Asked about specifics of Kittle’s injury, Kyle Shanahan said it was a “toe.” So that clarifies things.”

Kittle is obviously a crucial part of this 49ers offense, and it would be extremely unfortunate if he had to miss this game. The good news for San Francisco is that he has a lot of time to get better, and a toe injury probably isn't going to be super serious. There is an entire week off between conference championship weekend and the Super Bowl, so the 49ers are likely just being cautious with Kittle.

This period of rest will obviously be crucial for Kittle, but it will also be big for the whole 49ers team and also the Chiefs. Two weeks without a game is a long time, and for something minor like a toe injury, Kittle should be able to heal up before the game.

The 49ers and Chiefs will kick things off in the Super Bowl next Sunday at 6:30 ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be airing on CBS, and San Francisco is currently favored by two points.