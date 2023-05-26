Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

It’s easy to forget sometimes, but NFL players were once young athletes that watched the NFL with us. A lot of the new generation grew up watching players like Tom Brady, Julio Jones, Ed Reed, all of yesteryear’s greats. A recent video released by NFL Films shows exactly how these players feel playing against the greats. In the video, then-San Francisco 49ers rookie Nick Bosa was playing against the Atlanta Falcons, who still had Julio Jones. After the star DE made a play against Julio, Bosa couldn’t keep the grin off of his face.

"I tackled Julio Jones." Rookie Nick Bosa really was star-struck 😅 pic.twitter.com/UYioyENter — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 26, 2023

Julio Jones was arguably the greatest wide receiver of his generation, rivalled only by the likes of Randy Moss and Antonio Brown. Every football player grew up watching Julio tear it up with Matt Ryan for the Falcons. For a rookie like Bosa, it must’ve been a crazy feeling to finally tackle a player you grew up just watching on your TV. The 49ers star was having the time of his life out there.

Well, Bosa himself might just become a player on the same level as Julio Jones. In just his fifth year, the 49ers star edge rusher has planted himself as one of the best, if not the best, defender of his generation. Bosa’s insane play is part of the reason why the 49ers continue to make deep playoff runs year after year.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will once again get another crack at a Super Bowl this season. Most of the 49ers’ defense remained intact in the offseason, which is always a good thing. Now, can Nick Bosa avoid the fate of Julio Jones and win a Super Bowl for himself?