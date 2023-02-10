San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, winning as the overwhelming favorite with 46 votes.

He is the first Niners player to win the NFL honor since defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield took it home in 1997. Cornerback Deion Sanders, who earned the award in 1994, was the only other Niners player to win it since 1971.

The 25-year-old defensive end also earned an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection during the 2022 season. Bosa has earned three Pro Bowl spots in his four years in the NFL, including in his rookie year, when he added on the Defensive Rookie of the Year award over Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Pittsburg Steelers linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

Nick Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks this season, earning 2.5 more than Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, in his bid for Defensive Player of the Year. He added 41 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection, according to Pro Football Reference.

Bosa earned a season-high three sacks during a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. He earned every one of the team’s sacks against quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that game.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan had high praise for Bosa before a Week 17 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, saying he would be surprised if Nick Bosa didn’t win the Defensive Player of the Year award even if he sat out for the next two weeks.

“I feel like we could sit him these next two weeks and my mind would be blown if he wasn’t the defensive MVP,” Shanahan said. “He’s been great.”