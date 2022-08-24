49ers GM vocal on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ QB fighting for roster spot

San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy may be the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 draft class, but he is not letting that label limit what he can do. Hear it from Niners GM John Lynch himself, as he has some big praises for the young QB.

Purdy has definitely impressed in the limited action he has seen this 2022 preseason, so much so that even head coach Kyle Shanahan has taken notice. The skills and mentality he has shown are definitely noteworthy, with Lynch and Shanahan describing him as a quarterback who isn’t “afraid to let it rip in the small windows.”

“He also processes it quickly; I think probably where I’ve been surprised a little better athlete than I anticipated him being, and so he carries himself really well. I think his teammates have really taken to him, and that’s exciting when you find players like that,” Lynch added, per NBC Sports.

Of course that doesn’t mean Brock Purdy will make it to the final 53-man roster. The team is still in the process of deciding things, with the roster cuts like to come soon. However, John Lynch is not closing the door on him to potentially make it to their QB group.

“We’ve been a team who have kept two most of the time, and I think that’s easier to do because, particularly if you have a real talented roster to be able to add other spots,” Lynch said, referring to their usual strategy of simply going with two QBs.

“But also, we know the importance of the quarterback position, so that’s something we’ll figure out as we continue to go through, but he’s done his part for sure. He’s looking really good.”

Nothing is certain yet for Purdy, but he has certainly done well to gain some relevance.