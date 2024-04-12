As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for the upcoming season, they're making the necessary roster tweaks needed for another strong campaign. One of their concerns this past year was the secondary rotation, and the team's most recent move shows that they're still trying to add depth in that area. On Thursday, the 49ers signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal, per Sactown Sports' Amiliano Fragoso.
A five-year vet, Ya-Sin spent his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before going on stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens. Through 66 career games, the defensive back tallied 196 combined tackles (163 solo, 33 assisted), 29 passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. During his rookie year, Ya-Sin was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie Team.
Ya-Sin, along with Chase Lucas and Isaac Yiadom will be new faces in a secondary lineup spearheaded by Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward. Looking at the corner position, in particular, Ambry Thomas and Isaiah Oliver were arguably the two biggest supporting players behind Lenoir and Ward. Presently, Oliver has been released from the roster and Thomas might have to compete and defend his number three spot against Rock Ya-Sin and the newcomers, as well as the other remaining corners.
Last year, the 49ers ranked 14th in the league in passing defense, giving up a total of 3,642 opponent passing yards and 214.2 opponent passing yards per game (during the regular season). While this isn't necessarily bad, a team contending for a championship will need to improve the numbers, especially when going against the NFL's top passing offenses.
The 49ers' free agency
Overall, the free agency tweaks this offseason have mainly revolved around the defense. Amid the departures of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw and Chase Young, the 49ers were able to land defensive end Leonard Floyd to a two-year deal. A key player on the Los Angeles Rams' championship team back in the 2021-22 season, Floyd is expected to start on the other end opposite Nick Bosa come September. To further strengthen the outer defensive line, San Francisco also signed former Carolina Panther Yetur Gross-Matos.
In the defensive tackle spot, Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliot are the new faces while at the linebacker position, the 49ers availed the services of De'Vondre Campbell and Ezekiel Turner. Campbell, in particular, will surely be tasked to provide relief alongside Fred Warner, considering how Dre Greenlaw is still recovering from an Achilles injury sustained during the Super Bowl.
It can also be noted that the NFL Draft is two weeks away, so the 49ers might continue bolstering their defense with new names ahead of the season.
All things considered, most of San Francisco's stars and core players are still under contract, so another playoff campaign is expected from the team. And surely, the 49ers are eyeing nothing less than a title, knowing how close they were to winning it all just months ago.