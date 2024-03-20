One week into NFL free agency, and the whole league is nearly turned upside down. It's been a busy week for all 32 teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, who have made 13 signings thus far, including one trade.
Hoping to put Super Bowl LIV behind them, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers brass are looking to bolster next year's team in hopes of getting back to the big game, and maybe this time, walking away with the Lombardi Trophy. Of course, that all starts and free agency, which the 49ers have been quite active in thus far.
Let's look at 49ers signing and give it a grade.
Leonard Floyd, DE
The 49ers secured the services of Leonard Floyd, a veteran pass-rusher, on a two-year deal worth up to $24 million. Floyd's 10.5 sacks in 2023 highlight his effectiveness as a pass rusher, and his familiarity with new assistant coach Brandon Staley should ease his transition into the 49ers system. His presence opposite Nick Bosa adds much-needed firepower to the 49ers' pass rush.
Grade: A
De'Vondre Campbell, LB
With linebacker Eric Kendricks being the one lone signing for the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers turned to De'Vondre Campbell, signing him to a one-year deal. Campbell's experience and 2021 All-Pro honors make him a valuable addition, especially with Dre Greenlaw's status uncertain due to injury. If Campbell can replicate his 2021 form, the 49ers' linebacking corps will receive a significant boost.
Grade: B+
Maliek Collins, DT
The 49ers acquired Maliek Collins from the Houston Texans in a trade, solidifying their defensive tackle position. Collins, known for his pass-rushing prowess, should help offset the potential loss of Arik Armstead. While replacing Armstead won't be easy, Collins' track record suggests he can contribute meaningfully to the 49ers' interior defense.
Grade: B
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
The 49ers added depth to their defensive end rotation by signing Yetur Gross-Matos to a two-year deal. Gross-Matos' versatility and potential to complement Floyd and Bosa are intriguing, although his past injury history and moderate sack production raise some concerns. If Gross-Matos can stay healthy and develop his pass-rushing skills, he could be a valuable asset for San Francisco.
Grade: C-
Jon Feliciano, G
Feliciano's re-signing on a one-year deal ensures continuity and depth along the 49ers' offensive line. His emergence as a starter in 2023, coupled with his versatility across the interior line, makes him a valuable asset. However, the 49ers' failure to address their offensive line needs more extensively raises questions about their long-term strategy in protecting their quarterbacks.
Grade: B+
Joshua Dobbs, QB
The addition of Joshua Dobbs as a backup quarterback provides depth behind starter Brock Purdy. While Dobbs brings mobility and some experience, questions remain about his consistency and ability to elevate the team in Purdy's absence. The 49ers' decision not to pursue a more proven backup could be risky if Purdy were to miss significant time. But then again, not going after a more veteran, proven quarterback may be a way of taking the pressure off Purdy, should start to falter. Remember, to some, the verdict is still out on Purdy who is just 24 years old and will be entering his third season next year.
Grade: C+
Jordan Elliott, DT
Elliott's arrival from the Cleveland Browns adds another dimension to the 49ers' interior defensive line. His pass-rushing skills and durability make him a strong candidate to start alongside Javon Hargrave given that Arik Armstead is out now.
Grade: B
Isaac Yiadom, CB
Yiadom's signing bolsters the 49ers' cornerback depth, providing competition and flexibility in their secondary. While Yiadom's 2023 performance was promising, there are concerns about his ability to sustain that level of play. The 49ers may need to further address their cornerback position to ensure they have enough quality options for the upcoming season.
Grade: B-
Brandon Parker, OT
Parker's addition provides depth at offensive tackle and competition for the backup role. His experience and ability to start games in Las Vegas make him a reliable option behind Trent Williams and potentially a starter if needed. However, the 49ers must continue to prioritize their offensive line needs to avoid the issues exposed in Super Bowl LVIII.
Grade: B-
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB
Bringing back Flannigan-Fowles adds depth and familiarity to the 49ers' linebacker corps. His contributions on special teams and versatility on defense make him a valuable asset, especially with uncertainties surrounding Greenlaw's recovery. However, the 49ers must still address their starting linebacker position to ensure they have enough quality options for the season.
Grade: B-
George Odum, S
Odum's re-signing solidifies the 49ers' special teams unit, addressing a critical area of need after their Super Bowl loss. His leadership and production on special teams make him a valuable asset, and his potential contributions on defense add depth to the safety position. The 49ers must continue to build their safety depth to ensure they have enough quality options for the upcoming season.
Grade: B+
Kevin Givens, DT
Givens' return provides continuity and depth to the 49ers' defensive line, complementing their other offseason acquisitions. His experience and familiarity with the system make him a reliable option, although questions remain about his ability to replicate Armstead's production. The 49ers must continue to bolster their interior defensive line to ensure they have enough quality options for the season.
Grade: B
Chris Conley, WR
Conley's re-signing adds depth and experience to the 49ers' receiving corps, providing a reliable option behind Deebo Samuel and Ronnie Bell. His contributions in key moments last season demonstrate his value as a depth receiver. However, the 49ers must continue to address their long-term needs at wide receiver to ensure they have enough quality options for the future.
Grade: B-
Brandon Allen, QB
Allen's return as a backup quarterback provides depth behind Purdy but raises questions about the 49ers' backup quarterback strategy. While Allen brings experience, his role as a primary backup remains uncertain. The 49ers must ensure they have enough quality options at quarterback to withstand potential injuries or setbacks.
Grade: C
Ezekiel Turner, LB
Turner's addition adds depth and special teams prowess to the 49ers' linebacker group, addressing a critical need after Kendricks' departure. His experience and versatility make him a valuable asset, especially on special teams. However, the 49ers must still address their starting linebacker position to ensure they have enough quality options for the season.
Grade: B-
Chase Lucas, CB
Lucas' signing adds depth and special teams value to the 49ers' cornerback group, providing competition and flexibility in their secondary. His experience and versatility make him a valuable asset, especially on special teams. However, the 49ers must still address their cornerback position to ensure they have enough quality options for the season.
Grade: B-