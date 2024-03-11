The San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Leonard Floyd are reportedly in agreement on a two-year, $20 million contract that can reach up to $24 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Floyd will reportedly receive $12 million guaranteed during the first year of the deal.
San Francisco's defense is already strong, but Floyd will add even more of a boost. The 31-year-old has played in the NFL since 2016 and established himself as a reliable defender.
Floyd spent 2023 with the Buffalo Bills and tied his career-high in sacks with 10.5. He's recorded at least nine sacks in each of the past four years. Consistency has been the key for Floyd, something that has helped him continue to find success in his career.
49ers' offseason approach
San Francisco may look to add some star-power, but bringing in depth will be of the utmost importance. The 49ers already feature a star-studded roster. Yet, they have endured some trouble in the postseason.
The 49ers could look to make a trade as well. However, that probably won't be a necessity for them. Finding a way to address questions on their roster will be the goal, and they can probably do that in NFL free agency.
San Francisco has been one of the best regular season teams over the past few years. The 2023 team unquestionably featured the ability to win the Super Bowl. They just happened to run into a dynasty in the Kansas City Chiefs.
The future is still bright for the 49ers, though. And the Leonard Floyd signing will prove to be important in 2024.