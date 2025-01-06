The San Francisco 49ers watched one more injury scare in a season filled with those moments. Running back Isaac Guerendo left on a medical cart during their Week 18 game.

Guerendo, however, shared a positive update one day after sustaining a frightening knee injury against the Arizona Cardinals.

“ACL is good, thank you God,” Guerendo shared on his X account Monday. “I'll be back better than ever faithful!”

Guerendo settled for only two carries for five yards in the road loss to the Cardinals. He watched the 49ers end a disappointing 2024 with a 47-24 Cardinals rout. The 23-point romp capped a 6-11 campaign for the defending NFC champions.

Now, Guerendo can join the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan in shifting focus onto the 2025 season.

Isaac Guerendo showed promise in limited 49ers action

Guerendo walked into Santa Clara expecting to backup All-Pro Christian McCaffrey. The fourth round selection wasn't expected to earn any RB1 reps while in a room with the league's top RB.

However, the former Louisville Cardinals star surfaced as an emergency starting running back. McCaffrey never got the chance to play a full regular season due to a lingering knee injury. Guerendo immediately got thrown into the 49ers' fire.

The 6-foot, 221-pound back averaged 3.8 yards per carry against the Los Angeles Rams in his backfield debut on Sept. 22. But he exploded on the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 10 — averaging 9.9 yards and delivered one 76-yard run in the 36-24 victory.

Guerendo showed more promise in front of the Sunday Night Football stage. He tallied 14 carries for 85 yards and scored once in the 30-24 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

The rookie then produced his first multiple touchdown outing against the Chicago Bears. Guerendo crossed the end zone twice and finished with 78 yards in the 38-13 rout of the Bears.

Guerendo handed the 49ers faithful a potential glimpse of the future. He avoids disaster by revealing his ACL is fine after that scary first half moment inside State Farm Stadium.