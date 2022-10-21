The wild ticket 49ers leveraged to win Christian McCaffrey trade sweepstakes

The San Francisco 49ers officially won the Christian McCaffrey trade sweepstakes, as they acquired the All-Pro running back in exchange for second, third and fourth round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024. But how did the 49ers win the competition for McCaffrey, which included the likes of the ‘f*** them picks’ Los Angeles Rams?

The franchise utilized this wild ticket, which they leveraged to their advantage, as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the 49ers’ pursuit of a Christian McCaffrey trade was aided by the six extra compensatory third round picks the franchise possessed after the departures of former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew.

The 49ers may have been hurt by those departures in the past, but they sure did help the organization reel in the big catch that is McCaffrey. And there is no doubt how big of a fish the 49ers just reeled in.

In six seasons, McCaffrey has exceeded 1900 scrimmage yards twice, breaking the NFL’s single season running back reception record while also becoming a member of the exclusive 1000-rushing yard, 1000-receiving yard club.

He’s an offensive weapon. The 49ers just so happen to have one of the best offensive minds in the league in Kyle Shanahan. The fit would seem to be perfect.

That’s likely why the 49ers were so willing to part ways with future draft capital to acquire a player with such a checkered injury history.

But McCaffrey is healthy right now and when healthy, he’s arguably the best back in the league. The 49ers were able to get him thanks to the departures of some very good coaches and executives.