The San Francisco 49ers earned a hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay; the victory improved the 49ers' record to 5-4, while the Bucs fell to 4-6.

During the game, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa went viral on social media for breaking out President-elect Donald Trump's signature dance on the field after picking up a sack on Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield:

Bosa, who also had three tackles on the afternoon, is a well-known supporter of the former and now future president, and hasn't been shy in vocalizing it.

49ers DE Nick Bosa was fined by the NFL for his Donald Trump-themed hat

Bosa wore a “Make American Great Again” hat when he crashed an NBC postgame interview of quarterback Brock Purdy on October 27, violating the NFL's specific rule forbidding clothing with personal messaging, via NFL.com.

The NFL rule states that “throughout the period on game-day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office.”

Bosa earned himself an $11,255 fine for the action, which he later said was “well worth it”, via The New York Post.

“Well, I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change,” Bosa said this week. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

Considering that Bosa recently agreed to a $170 million contract extension, he won't be hurting in the wallet for that punishment.

Bosa and tens of millions of supporters of the President-elect have been in a good mood since his decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris last week.