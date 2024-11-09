San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa was fined $11,255 for violating a league policy against displaying personal messages during NBC's postgame interview after the team's 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. During an interview with quarterback Brock Purdy, Bosa briefly appeared on screen and pointed at his “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hat.

When asked about his decision after the election to wear the hat on live TV, Bosa seemed steadfast.

“I don't know, I haven't gotten [a fine] yet, but if it comes, it comes… [The possibility of the fine] was well worth it,” Bosa told reporters. “I don't think my position on speaking about is gonna change. Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

Earlier this season, the NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens for wearing a message on his eyeblack under the same policy.

Every game is critical for 49ers

With a 4-4 record, San Francisco has little margin for error. If the NFL postseason began today, the 49ers would not be in the playoffs.

The 49ers will need Bosa at his best. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen spoke about Bosa's impact in 2022 when he was with the Rams and how the Bucs are preparing for Week 11.

“[He is a] beast – I mean, he's just a beast. Relentless, you know? Relentless in his effort, relentless in his rush, relentless in his ability to chase screens down, balls down. There's not one of these guys on this field that does not run to the football. They are running to the football every single play. So, if we're going to match that, if we're going to play at that level and higher, we need to play through the echo of the whistle every single snap and toe the line – toe the line between playing at the whistle and through the whistle.”

Perhaps just in time, the 49ers will have their star running back Christian McCaffrey back this week, and he discussed what he's been going through not being able to play.

“I keep all that stuff private,” McCaffrey said. “When you're on IR, and you're hurt, you'll do anything to come back. So, I'm feeling good now. That's all that matters,” McCaffrey explained via ESPN.

“It can be dark sometimes and especially with something like that that you feel like it's having to watch games, you're physically in pain. A lot goes into this. I think about football every day of my life. It consumes about 98% of my life, and so when it doesn't go right, it can be very tough. But all I know is it makes you realize how blessed and fortunate you are to play when you are on that field.”

McCaffrey has been activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 11.