With the NFL Combine in the past, the 2023 NFL Draft is getting closer and closer. Organizations will try to find their next stars in the event in late April. The San Francisco 49ers should be one of the most interesting teams in the draft, especially after their strong 2022 season and after getting a bunch of comp picks.

This past year, the 49ers finished 13-4 to win the NFC West. The Niners also managed to reach the NFC Championship Game despite playing with third-string quarterback and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Combining the regular season and playoffs, San Francisco had a 12-game winning streak that was only snapped by the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game, which was marred by quarterback injuries.

With hopes of going further in 2023, the Niners’ decisions at the draft could be game-changing. The problem is that they won’t be picking in the first two rounds due to previous trades. Their first pick of this year’s draft is in the third round, No. 99 overall.

While it should be difficult to acquire some of the big names, San Francisco could still bring in fresh talent to help it get closer to the Super Bowl. One name that emerges as a possibility is center/guard Steve Avila from TCU.

With that being said, here is why Steve Avila is the perfect fit for the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why 49ers must draft Steve Avila

After starting the season unranked, the Horned Frogs managed to finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. They lost in the Big 12 Championship Game but still made the College Football Playoff, beating Michigan in the semifinals before being blown out by Georgia in the National Championship Game.

Although the season did not end in the best way, TCU’s year was one to remember.

One of the biggest reasons for the team’s success was its offense. With Avila protecting quarterback and Heisman runner-up Max Duggan, TCU was one of only two teams in the nation averaging at least 270 passing yards per game, 200 rushing and having at least 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns, excluding the bowl season. Avila did not allow a single sack in 477 pass-blocking snaps prior to the CFP.

For his performances, Avila was a consensus All-American offensive lineman. He also earned a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and an honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

As for the Niners, they will certainly need to address the offensive line. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey, lineman Daniel Brunskill and center Jake Brendel are all free agents this offseason.

San Francisco has more than 20 unrestricted free agents but has only about $7.8 million available in cap space, according to Spotrac, though there are ways to increase that number significantly. Still, it might be difficult to bring all of those key players back for the 2023 season.

That is where Avila enters. He became a versatile player in college, ranging from center to left and right guard at TCU. With the potential losses of some offensive linemen, the former Horned Frog could make an impact right away. His ability to play multiple positions could be very useful for a playoff contender with no Day 1 draft picks.

All things considered, TCU’s Steve Avila is the perfect player for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft. He could be a starter by Week 1, and his versatility would come in handy in case of important injuries on the roster.