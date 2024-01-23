The San Francisco 49ers have an ace up their sleeve for their matchup with the Lions' defense.

With the San Francisco 49ers scheduled to take on the Detroit Lions at home this weekend, the prevailing thought among many is that quarterback Brock Purdy is the x-factor. After all, Purdy was absent for Coach Kyle Shanahan's team vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in their devastating NFC Title Game loss last season in the City of Brotherly Love.

Recently, Coach Shanahan game an update to star wide receiver Deebo Samuel that will leave fans shaking their heads in confusion. The latest bold predictions for the NFC Championship Game were revealed.

The Lions and 49ers have been two of the best teams in the NFC all season, and now they're set to renew hostilities in the Bay Area with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The 49ers' x-factor is somebody NFC football fans know all too well, and he happens to share a key characteristic with a Detroit Lions superstar.

George Kittle is the 49ers' X-factor vs. Lions

The Lions are hoping for a big game out of former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta, but LaPorta has been battling injuries these last few weeks after setting rookie records for tight ends.

His difficulties could leave the door open for another former Hawkeyes tight end, 49ers star George Kittle, to be the x-factor in a potential 49ers victory this Sunday.

Kittle shockingly had 21 less catches and four less touchdowns than the rookie LaPorta on the season, much to the surprise of NFL fans everywhere.

In Kittle's favor: he did have 131 more receiving yards than LaPorta this season, over 1,000 for the year, and did so relatively quietly. That is a testament to the power and intelligence of Kittle, who could have had better stats this season but instead chose to pace himself and to let other 49ers stars like Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk carry the load this season, preserving his energy for the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

Now, it's winning time, and Kittle knows how to be the x-factor as evidenced by his 81 yards and one touchdown performance this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

George Kittle Must Handle the Lions' Physicality

A big question mark heading into this game is whether or not the refs will let the Detroit Lions' secondary play their game against Kittle and the 49ers' receivers.

Coach Dan Campbell and the Lions made no apologies and no excuses after knocking Rams tight end Tyler Higbee out of their game in the first round with a low hit to the knee area by Lions safety Kerby Joseph.

Kittle will need to play tough and play strong, with all of his mighty and physicality against the Lions, to navigate the treacherous waters of the Lions' secondary.

Thankfully for 49ers fans, Kittle and his running mate Brandon Aiyuk have the type of size and physicality to withstand the heavy blows they may sustain running middle of the field and deep routes this weekend.

Expect Purdy to go to his x-factor Kittle early and often, setting up the run game for McCaffrey and fellow tough runner Kyle Juszczyk this weekend.

The 49ers may rely heavily on Kittle this weekend to be their x-factor, and Kittle has what it takes to deliver. Now, it's up to Shanahan and Kittle to implement the perfect game plan to beat the Lions and send the franchise back to the Super Bowl where it belongs.