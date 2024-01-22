Can the Lions make it to their first Super Bowl?

The Detroit Lions are headed to the NFC Championship Game versus the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. Unfortunately, though, the Lions have to go on the road for the game and will not be in the confines of Ford Field among the Detroit faithful. Instead, they'll be off to Levi's Stadium, where the 49ers are 5-0 lifetime in the postseason.

This year's NFL playoffs have been nothing short of a dream scenario for the Lions and their fans. They were finally able to host not one but two postseason games for the first time since 1993 and win one for the first time since 1991 (now two). 1991 was also the same year that they were in their last NFC Championship Game. Sunday will be only their second overall appearance in the game in team history.

The Lions will be up against the NFC's best in the top-seed 49ers, who were just able to eke out a victory over the Green Bay Packers in last week's Divisional Round. Whether that was due to the team having two weeks' worth of rest between Week 18 and the bye week or the high level of competition is uncertain. What is certain is that the Lions are riding high right now, believing that this is the season they have been waiting decades to reach.

There hasn't been a Lions team in history that has felt like this, and with now just one game remaining between them and the Super Bowl, everything has the makings of a truly unforgettable season. Now, let's get into some Lions bold predictions for the NFC Championship Game.

Sam LaPorta hauls in a touchdown and at least 75 yards

Sam LaPorta has been one of the many standouts in this year's Lions rookie class. He's been a viable part of their offense with his 10 touchdown receptions this year. But he's proven his worth just as much in the playoffs, being targeted 14 times, with 12 catches for one touchdown. Most eyes could be on the 49ers' tight end George Kittle in this game, but they could come out remembering LaPorta if he has another game and helps the Lions go onto the Super Bowl.

Lions defense gets to Brock Purdy, gets two sacks

Brock Purdy didn't have one of his better games against the Packers in the Divisional Round, and that's because Green Bay kept rattling the young quarterback by dialing up the pressure. The Packers dialed up 23 pressures against the 49ers' front, sacking Purdy just twice with four hits and 17 hurries (per PFF) that made him throw errant passes that dropped his completion percentage under 60%.

In the Lions' two postseason games, they have a combined six sacks with four just against Baker Mayfield in their game against the Buccaneers. Look for the Lions to try to get to Purdy in hopes of him making a mistake.

Jared Goff throws an interception early but plays well late, throws at least two touchdowns

Goff has even admitted that what has calmed his nerves has been the overwhelming support of the Detroit crowd behind him. There's likely to be some strong support coming from the Motor City, but not enough to give the same exact vibe that Ford Field did. Goff has had his moments of letting the moment get too big for him and making mistakes. For the Lions and their fans, they better hope that's early and not later in the game. Goff was instrumental in last week's game against the Buccaneers, throwing three second-half touchdowns. He can be just as good against the 49ers.

Lions beat the 49ers and make their first Super Bowl appearance

There's only one team in the NFC that has yet to make a single Super Bowl appearance, and that's the Lions, according to the Detroit Free Press. This has been such a remarkable season for the Lions, overcoming decades worth of bad luck, demons, curses, or whatever else you want to call it. They've proven that the moment isn't too big for them as each game passed. This will be a great challenge but one that they have the roster and the coaching to compete against a super talented 49ers team. Lions go on to make their first Super Bowl appearance in team history.