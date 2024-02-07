There are many athletes known for their hair in the sports world, but five of them stand out above the rest.

It can be a task for athletes to differentiate themselves from their peers when wearing their uniforms. Many players try to be bold with their style choices when walking into the stadium pregame, while other athletes are known for physical features like the style of their hair. Certain players are known for a specific hairstyle, like Patrick Mahomes or Odell Beckham Jr., and ironically, the five athletes in this article all play with helmets and hats.

It takes a special head of an athlete's hair to be known for its style when it's covered for 80 percent of your time in the public eye, but these athletes have done it. Let's look at the five athletes with the best hair in sports, which include Bryce Harper and Patrick Kane.

5. Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has had a taper fade mohawk since starring with Texas Tech in college. Mahomes expected to change his hairstyle this season but continued to rock it.

He revealed on the Netflix show Quarterback that he was considering changing the style. Mahomes was agitated by his hair getting stuck in his signature headband.

“Hair’s gone next year,” Mahomes said. “Going with different hair next year.” However, Mahomes continues to keep the tapered fade. After winning last season's Super Bowl and making the big game again this season, you can't blame him for not wanting to switch it up.

4. Patrick Kane

Hockey players are known for the playoff tradition of growing playoff beards. We have seen some crazy transformations when some players grow out their facial hair for two months. It makes for a memorable team photograph where some players are unrecognizable with their new looks.

Patrick Kane took it to another level in 2010 when he grew a playoff mullet. He opted for the business in the front, party in the back approach, and then added three “claw marks” shaved into the side of his head.

It was a unique look, and it can be said that it worked, as Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015. If the Detroit Red Wings make the playoffs this season, don't be surprised if Kane brings back the iconic look.

Patrick Kane told CBS Sports before the 2013 Playoffs, “I think it's fun, and it's good for a laugh or two. It's something that's been a little bit of a tradition since we started in the playoffs. I've had some fun with it, and I think a lot of people who follow the Blackhawks have had some fun with it, too. That's all it's really for.”

3. Cole Tucker

We thought we would never see hair like Troy Polamalu's, but Cole Tucker gives him a run for his money. Tucker has long, curly hair that flows down his back.

Tucker told Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, “I thought that Corbin Bleu was the coolest person on Earth, and he had hair just like I do now — the long, ringlet curls. When I was in fourth grade, I was like Man, I am going to grow out my hair. I’m going to look like Corbin Bleu, and it’s going to be the coolest thing ever. I did it, and I’m still doing it. I sound like such a nerd right now, but that’s what happened. It kind of became my thing.”

When playing high school baseball, Tucker used to go to a salon in Phoenix to get his hair conditioned and trimmed.

2. Odell Beckham Jr

While with the New York Giants, Odell was known for a skin fade with a platinum blonde afro. Beckham Jr's emergence as one of the best wide receivers in the game helped that along.

Odell has brought back the look on some occasions, but it has never gained the popularity it did in the mid-2010s. Football-loving children flocked to their barber to get the signature hairstyle and mimic their hero, Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell brought some new heat to the hairstyle game in his first training camp with the Baltimore Ravens. He showed up with his hair dyed Ravens purple, perfectly matching his jersey.

1. Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper is an athlete who has hair that makes people very envious. Harper previously opted for the long hair flowing out of his hat and helmet. Recently, he's gone for a shorter, tapered look with near-perfect hair.

No matter how Harper decides to style his hair, it looks good, and he takes great pride in it. Who hasn't seen clips of Harper flying around the bases, helmet falling off, with his hair flying in the wind? Harper has some of the best styles in MLB, and it starts with his hair.

