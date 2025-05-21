The Philadelphia Eagles are still enjoying their victory in Super Bowl 59 during the offseason. Their excitement may be dampened by some potentially bad news. NFL owners are set to vote on whether or not the Tush Push will be banned on Wednesday. It is a real possibility that the league bans the controversial play.

Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata is tired of talking about the Tush Push just like everyone else.

“No, that's not up to us,” Mailata told reporters on Tuesday. “We can't control what they rule it or not. What, they're ruling the push? … I guess we just do it with no push then. That's the solution.”

Mailata also shared a surprising reason why he actually wants the Tush Push to be banned.

“In terms of them banning the tush push, I hate that name, so I hope they do ban it. Stupid name,” Mailata admitted. “But I can't control that. We can't control it, so we don't even worry about that. Right now, we're just installing our schemes. Whatever (new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo) is installing that day, that's what we're focused on, because worrying about if they're going to ban the tush push or not ain't gonna win us another championship. What we do every day here matters.”

The Tush Push ban was originally set to be voted on during the NFL's Annual League Meeting. However, it was tabled for further discussion, which took place this week.

Green Bay, the team that proposed the ban in the first place, recently submitted an amended proposal.

If this new Tush Push proposal does pass, it could have an impact on other plays as well.

The new language of the rule would prevent NFL players from pushing or pulling a runner “in any direction at any time.” It would also prevent players from lifting a player off his feet.

As a result, it could become illegal for players to push the ball carrier forward to gain extra yardage on any play.

NFL fans are anxious to see whether or not this Tush Push ban will pass. The results of the vote should become public knowledge on Wednesday.