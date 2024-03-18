Vanessa Hudgens' husband is MLB player Cole Tucker. Vanessa Hudgens is an American actress and singer.
She started by performing in musical theater as a singer and appeared in local productions of Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King and I, The Music Man, and Cinderella. She began auditioning for commercials and television shows when her family moved to Los Angeles, and she won a role in a television commercial.
Her first acting role came in an episode of Still Standing in 2022. She also guest-starred in an episode of Robbery Homicide Division. Hudgens' first role in a movie was in the drama film Thirteen, which garnered many positive reviews.
Vanessa Hudgens became a name in popular culture when she played the role of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical film series. The success of the musical film led Hudgens to acquire a recording contract with Hollywood Records, releasing two studio albums.
Hudgens went back to movies when she appeared in Bandslam in 2009. She also appeared in notable movies such as Spring Breakers, Bad Boys for Life, The Princess Switch series, and The Knight Before Christmas.
She starred as Emily Locke in the NBC series Powerless and had roles in two of Fox's live musical productions: Grease and Rent. Hudgens completed taking every step in her career by debuting on Broadway in 2015 with a role in Gigi.
Now let's get to know Vanessa Hudgens' husband Cole Tucker.
Vanessa Hudgens' relationship with Cole Tucker
View this post on Instagram
Hudgens has a storied dating history, beginning with her High School Musical co-star, Zac Efron. It was a highly publicized relationship that lasted until 2010. From 2011 to 2020, Hudgens was in a relationship with actor Austin Butler.
However, in 2021, Hudgens first noticed Cole Tucker on a Zoom meditation meeting. She actually reached out to him afterward to get to know him better.
In February 2023, Hudgens made an Instagram post with Cole Tucker to announce their engagement. They tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico.
“He's just kind of perfect for me,” Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021. “I am [happy]. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything you have in life.”
Who is Cole Tucker?
Cole Tucker is an American professional baseball shortstop and outfielder. He is currently a free agent but previously played with the Pittsburgh Pirates and a handful of games with the Colorado Rockies.
Tucker attended Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Ariz., and played for the school's baseball team. He represented the United States of America at the 2013 18U Baseball World Cup and committed to play college baseball at the University of Arizona.
Instead of attending Arizona, Tucker signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates selected him in the first round with the 24th overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. He signed for a $1.8 million signing bonus.
Tucker played in the minor leagues for five seasons and climbed to No. 5 on Pittsburgh's prospect ranking before the 2018 season. The Pirates added him to their 40-man roster after the season and added him to the major league roster on April 20, 2023.
Tucker played in 154 games over four seasons with the Pirates. He had a .216 batting average with five home runs and 35 RBIs. The Pirates designated Tucker for assignment on May 30, 2022.
Tucker then signed a minor-league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team from his home state, on June 5, 2022. Unfortunately, the Diamondbacks never called him up, and Tucker became a free agent after the season.
On Dec. 7, 2022, Tucker signed a minor-league deal with the Colorado Rockies. He began the season in Triple-A and played in 58 games.
The Rockies selected Tucker's contract, adding him to the major-league roster. He played in five games with the Rockies but was a free agent after the season ended.
Tucker has yet to find a team to play with for the upcoming season. His first choice might be to sign with the Los Angeles Angels or Los Angeles Dodgers, so if he makes the major-league team, he will be near Hudgens' mansion in LA.
Originally, Tucker had signed a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners with an invitation to spring training. However, after he was reassigned to minor-league camp, Tucker was “granted his release by the Mariners,” per Mark Feinsand.
Cole Tucker has talents beyond just baseball. He also is a musician, which certainly is something he has in common with Vanessa Hudgens. In fact, in 2021, he played the drums in a band with Dr. Phil's son that opened for the Jonas Brothers.
Nevertheless, this is all we know about Vanessa Hudgens' husband, Cole Tucker.