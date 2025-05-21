May 21, 2025 at 9:41 AM ET

The NFL is in good hands with Roger Goodell leading the league. The league is one of the most popular sports in America, consistently bringing in incredible viewership. It is also becoming more and more popular around the globe. It appears that Goodell is set to be rewarded for his strong leadership.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to receive a contract extension on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Goodell will need approval from the NFL's 32 team owners to receive the extension.

Goodell's current contract is set to expire in 2027. If owners approve another extension, it will be the fifth time the league's compensation committee has extended Goodell. His previous extensions came in 2023, 2017, 2012, and 2009.

Roger Goodell first became NFL Commissioner back in 2006, replacing his predecessor Paul Tagliabue.

The league has thrived under Goodell's leadership. During the Goodell era, the NFL has finalized two collective bargaining agreements as well as a new media rights deal.

The value of individual franchises has exploded during Goodell's tenure. One sign of this is the huge $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders back in 2023.

The NFL's salary cap has also steadily increased while Goodell has been NFL Commissioner. 2020 was the only year that the salary cap decreased because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The future of the NFL is bright with Goodell at the helm.

Roger Goodell leading NFL's aggressive international expansion efforts

One of Roger Goodell's signature initiatives as NFL Commissioner is the expansion of the league in international markets.

The league has expanded its global reach with a series of international games going all the way back to 2007.

London has been a popular location for international games, especially for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL has slowly expanded beyond London, now playing international games in several locations per season.

In 2025, the Chargers will open the regular season in Brazil against the Chiefs. The NFL will also play three games in London and one game each in Dublin, Berlin, and Madrid.

The league has also steadily increased the sophistication of its international media rights, assigning specific markets to individual teams.

Goodell has even teased the possibility of playing a Super Bowl in an international location in the past.

It will be exciting to see what other plans Goodell has for the NFL during the next few years.