With a decision on the Tush Push coming soon, mostly everyone knows how some of the NFL teams feel about the play. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team that originated the play, and they'd love to keep it in their back pocket when they need to use it. Other teams like the Green Bay Packers are not fans of the play, and want it banned.

It looks like the play will likely be banned, but before an official announcement comes, Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football went out to the streets of New York City and asked fans for their thoughts about the Tush Push.

I took to the streets, to let the people vote on The Tush Push.

Jets fans

Bills fans

Many of the fans were in support of keeping the Tush Push, as some of them were Eagles fans themselves.

Many of the fans were in support of keeping the Tush Push, as some of them were Eagles fans themselves.

“It was the greatest play designed by the greatest team,” an Eagles fan said to Brandt.

Regardless of what the fans think, it seems like the Tush Push will most likely be headed out of the playbook, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Hours away from the owners’ vote surrounding the future of the tush push, I’m told both the league’s competition and players’ health and safety committees have voted to ban the play. Despite the Eagles’ best efforts, the tush push is likely on its way out, sources say,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles have been almost impossible to stop when they bring out the Tush Push, and the opposing teams are showing their frustration. Most of the league owners want to get ahead of the play, as they think it could cause injuries in the future, as it hasn't done any harm so far.

At this point, it looks like the Eagles will have to find another play to use when they need a few more yards, and Saquon Barkley should be seeing the ball a lot more in those situations.